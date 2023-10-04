SCOTTISH commercial property veteran Alasdair Humphery is to retire.
Mr Humphery will step down later this year, when his near 35-year connection with JLL will close.
Over that time, he has seen the business develop from a Scottish partnership as Jones Lang Wooten into an integrated and listed international real estate advisory business as JLL. His tenure has included the firm's UK merger with King Sturge in 2011.
Mr Humphery originally joined Jones Lang Wooten from Donaldsons in 1989, operating as an office and industrial agent with a focus on development. In 1996 he moved to specialise in capital markets where he was credited with being influential in bringing international capital to Scotland and transacting some of the largest deals in the east of Scotland.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky: Glenmorangie addresses export hopes
He directly led the firm for 15 years in Scotland, stepping down in January at which time he became a consultant to the firm.
Mr Humphery said: “Given my unusually long period of service, it’s fair to say that I have operated in some of the most bullish and bearish of markets but my time with JLL has been thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish. This is thanks to a talented colleagues and amazing clients who we have helped deliver an intriguing range of market leading projects.
“It’s been a privilege to be part of that corporate journey and an absolute honour to lead the business in Scotland for 15 years. I can say without hesitation that am immensely proud of what has been achieved over the years. The most rewarding element is to see so many talented people who have been nurtured within this business go on to great things within JLL or sometimes elsewhere.”
READ MORE: Glasgow: Macfarlane buys firm in England for nearly £4m
Cameron Stott, head of Scotland at JLL, said: “We’re very grateful to Alasdair for all he has done to build JLL within Scotland. The breadth of on the ground expertise we’re now able to provide to clients is vast, coupled with our ability to draw on colleagues from elsewhere in the UK and beyond.
“We’re constantly pushing ourselves to come up with new ideas and approaches to stay one step ahead.”
After retiring, Mr Humphery intends to build on his existing non-executive and voluntary roles.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here