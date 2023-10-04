Over that time, he has seen the business develop from a Scottish partnership as Jones Lang Wooten into an integrated and listed international real estate advisory business as JLL. His tenure has included the firm's UK merger with King Sturge in 2011.

Mr Humphery originally joined Jones Lang Wooten from Donaldsons in 1989, operating as an office and industrial agent with a focus on development. In 1996 he moved to specialise in capital markets where he was credited with being influential in bringing international capital to Scotland and transacting some of the largest deals in the east of Scotland.

He directly led the firm for 15 years in Scotland, stepping down in January at which time he became a consultant to the firm.

Mr Humphery said: “Given my unusually long period of service, it’s fair to say that I have operated in some of the most bullish and bearish of markets but my time with JLL has been thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish. This is thanks to a talented colleagues and amazing clients who we have helped deliver an intriguing range of market leading projects.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of that corporate journey and an absolute honour to lead the business in Scotland for 15 years. I can say without hesitation that am immensely proud of what has been achieved over the years. The most rewarding element is to see so many talented people who have been nurtured within this business go on to great things within JLL or sometimes elsewhere.”

Cameron Stott, head of Scotland at JLL, said: “We’re very grateful to Alasdair for all he has done to build JLL within Scotland. The breadth of on the ground expertise we’re now able to provide to clients is vast, coupled with our ability to draw on colleagues from elsewhere in the UK and beyond.

“We’re constantly pushing ourselves to come up with new ideas and approaches to stay one step ahead.”

After retiring, Mr Humphery intends to build on his existing non-executive and voluntary roles.