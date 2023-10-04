Four crews remain at the scene this morning. At the height of the blaze, huge flames and smoke could be seen shooting skyward from the roof of the building.

The derelict Elba Lane Nursery in Parkhead, Glasgow well alight tonight. St Michael's Primary School in front looks to have escaped it thankfully. Another Glasgow fire. pic.twitter.com/NYzVQuFWNB — Andrew Strong (@fbizinc) October 3, 2023

Eyewitness footage shows the night sky lit up by the blaze, which appears to have gutted the nursery school.

The nursery sits right next to St Michael's Primary School, which appears to have been unaffected by the fire.

Glasgow City Council voted to close Elba Lane in 2015 and replace it with a new nursery in Dalmarnock.

Huge fire in parkhead. Think it's Elba lane bursary school. pic.twitter.com/XTPkvswzh2 — James Reilly (@EastEndJamie) October 3, 2023

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson this morning: "We were alerted at 9.55pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire in a derelict building in Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances. Our fire fighters remain at the scene.”

The spokesperson added that four appliances remained on duty this morning.