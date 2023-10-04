Scotland is set to be drenched with heavy rainfall and flooding causing disruption today.
The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for large stetches of the country from 3am to 1pm on Wednesday (October 4).
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, and some road closures. There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to trains and bus services.
While there is a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded by the deluge, the Met Office says, and a slight chance of power cuts.
The warning covers most of the west coast from Dumfries all the way to just south of Ullapool, with parts of the central belt including Stirling also affected.
Glasgow however was removed from the weather warning by the Met Office on Wednesday morning, with persistent rain expected to end early this afternoon.
The Met Office said on Wednesday: "Persistent rain is expected to end earlier today with the warning end time brought forward to early afternoon and the impact level reduced. Parts of the Central Belt have been removed."
The weather warning for Thursday has been removed, however a yellow warning is now in place from midday on Friday (October 6) until midnight on Sunday (October 8).
This warning covers the west coast north of Glasgow all the way behyond Inverness and Ullapool. Areas of the central belt including Stirling are also affected.
Looking ahead to the weekend, there is an Indian summer forecast south of the border, with sunny skies and temperatures in London expecting to hit around 23°C.
However, Scotland is not likely to see this sunny weather, with the weather warning now in place on Saturday (October 7).
In Glasgow rainfall is forecast for most of Saturday (October 7) and cloudy skies are in store for Sunday (October 8), with highs of around 17°C all weekend.
While Edinburgh is also facing a drizzly Saturday and cloudy Sunday this weekend, with highs of around 16°C.
It comes after last week saw the first named storm of the season, Storm Agnes.
