A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been made aware.

The road was closed for a number of hours for collision investigation works.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 3, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 in Fife, between Kilmany and Wormit.

“A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and next-of-kin are aware."