Emergency services found him seriously injured at an address in Braid Square just after midnight on Saturday (September 30).

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University in Glasgow for treatment but died on Monday (October 2).

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

It comes after a woman, aged 47, was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder. She appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear at the same court on Wednesday (October 4).

Detective Inspector Sandy MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing, with a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation, gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and carrying out door to door inquiries.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible."

People can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0016 of Saturday, 30 September, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.