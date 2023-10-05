The international tour of Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary will come to an end on Sunday, October 22.

Quant revolutionised the high street with subversive and playful designs for a younger generation. The designer died in April this year at the age of 93.

The exhibition features more than 100 garments, accessories, cosmetics, and photographs drawn from the V&A’s extensive collections, Dame Mary Quant’s archive and many private collections.

Famous for popularising super high hemlines, the exhibition goes on to explore the story of the miniskirt, dressmaking patterns, make-up, and accessories that all showcased the iconic daisy logo.

Visitors can see the pioneering ‘Wet Collection’ PVC rainwear that featured on an iconic edition of Vogue, a collection of Daisy dolls created in Scotland by Lanarkshire-based Model Toys, and the dress the designer wore when receiving her OBE in 1966 and the innovative jersey dress.

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “Dame Mary Quant’s contribution to British fashion was trailblazing and, as you would expect, the response to the show has been truly heartening.

"Visitors have shared their joy on reliving wonderful, sometimes forgotten, memories, often with younger members of their family who weren’t around at the time.

"The V&A’s exhibition has also introduced an entirely new generation to Mary Quant’s incredible influence and legacy.

"With a little over two weeks until this wonderful exhibition closes, there’s still time to marvel at the style on show or treat yourself to another visit.”

Undergraduates studying an HND in Fashion Design and Manufacture at Glasgow Clyde College drew inspiration from her designs on a tour of the exhibition as part of their course.

Anne Wilson, a lecturer at Glasgow Clyde College, added: "Mary Quant's affordable designer fashion was instrumental in changing how people looked at the world.

"It allowed an entire generation to look good and feel great. Our students are taking inspiration from her enduring legacy as they strut their stuff on the catwalk of their own fashion journey”.

Heather Tilbury Phillips, former Director of Mary Quant Limited and Advisor to the V&A on the exhibition, said: “What is impressive is that so many of today’s teenagers and young people have been overheard saying how much they would love to wear the clothes now.

"They seemed to us to be ground-breaking, even outrageous at the time, but they still have an enduring and contemporary appeal.

"Well over a million visitors worldwide have already enjoyed Dame Mary Quant’s contribution to those memorable years of 1955 – 1975 and the colourful exhibition is such fun and a fitting tribute to her revolutionary life.”