The duo joins existing Addleshaw partners Murray Jack and Anna Brown in the firm’s Glasgow office. The new partners are the latest in a series of hires made by Addleshaw Goddard north of the Border, which has seen 10 partners join in the last 12 months.

Mr Sutherland was previously head of Dentons’ corporate development in Scotland. He advised on a broad range of corporate and commercial matters with a particular focus on private equity transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), management buyouts, venture capital deals, joint ventures, and corporate restructures.

READ MORE: Chivas Brothers reveals plans to build distillery on Islay

Mr McCombe was formerly head of the Dentons UK and Ireland retail practice and has extensive experience of domestic and international corporate and commercial work, specialising in M&A, private equity and venture capital transactions and corporate restructures.

David Anderson, head of corporate in Scotland at Addleshaw Goddard, said: "Attracting two partners with the reputation in the market of Iain and Derek is a statement of our intent to continue growing our market share in corporate Scotland.

"We already have one of the largest transactional teams in Scotland and now have 11 partners among an overall group of more than 30 people, all focused on bringing AG's award-winning approach to deals in the Scottish market. As part of a firm with an increasingly international profile, our team remains committed to the local market while also advising on deals with global scale alongside our colleagues from AG's network of 17 offices worldwide.

"Iain and Derek are fantastic additions to our team and will play an important role as we continue to grow the corporate team based in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. We aim to be the strongest corporate team in Scotland carrying out the highest quality work and we believe that adding Iain and Derek enhances our offering, particularly in relation to private equity deals and the retail, food and drink, and utilities sectors.”

READ MORE: Soaring costs hit profits at famous Scottish shortbread firm

Mr Sutherland said: "I have paid close attention to the success of the team at Addleshaw Goddard in recent years, having been a young lawyer at legacy firm HBJ many years ago. So, I am thrilled to be joining Anna, Murray, and my new colleagues in Scotland and across our network of offices.

"Addleshaw Goddard's quality and dedication to expanding in Scotland makes it an exciting time to contribute to a corporate team that is attracting the very best work. The chance to be a part of a firm that is experiencing continuous growth, catering to an exceptional client base, and supported by a highly skilled team was an opportunity I couldn't resist."

Mr McCombe added: "Watching Addleshaw Goddard's influence in corporate Scotland grow has been fascinating and I am looking forward to collaborating with our exceptional team to further strengthen our presence in Scotland and beyond. The legal industry is undergoing transformative changes, both in terms of the services we provide to clients and the manner in which we deliver them. Therefore joining a firm that was just named the most digital firm in Europe was also an enticing prospect."