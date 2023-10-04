The final stoppage was due to take place on Friday, October 6, with mediated negotiations to take place on the Thursday.

Ahead of that meeting the trade union Unite has announced that strike action will be escalated if a breakthrough is not achieved.

Unite has stated that its members will participate in further stoppages on 13 and 16 October, and then from 20 to 30 October.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “A.G. Barr is refusing to make our members a fair pay offer despite announcing that pre-tax profits have jumped to £27.8m for the first six months of this year.

"We are dealing with a company where profits are overflowing. Yet it is still trying to force a significant real terms pay cut on our members. This is completely unacceptable. Unite is backing our members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Andy Brown, Unite industrial officer, added: “A.G. Barr is a cash rich company with tens of millions sitting in the bank and it has no problem showering the boardroom with massive pay-outs. The five per cent pay offer on the table represents a significant real terms pay cut. Our members help make A.G. Barr the profits it is amassing and they deserve more.

“AG Barr must use the opportunity of Acas talks to find a positive resolution to this dispute before there is any further escalation. There is no doubt this dispute has significantly tarnished the company’s reputation.”

A.G Barr has been contacted for comment.