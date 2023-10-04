After a career that saw him clinch WBO and WBA titles, Mr Burns recently called time on his boxing days to focus on life outside the ring.

Mr Burns said his ambitions for his first gym at Maxim Park focus around bringing people together through greater fitness and improved workplace well-being.

Ricky Burns at the new facility (Image: Mighty Rick's Gym)

He said: "With easy access just off the M8 and modern facilities including a hotel, shop and cafe, Maxim Park is an ideal location for my new gym.

"We’re offering all types of training and people can come and get involved whether they are regular gym users or its their first time. Everyone is welcome to join in - it’s all about having a wee bit of fun and enjoying yourself.”

Maxim Park, which is home to businesses including Ricoh, Policy Expert, Balfour Beatty and Aviva, continues to attract commercial occupiers who are looking to accommodate their growth and improve workplace standards for their staff, said Caroline Baillie, director of park services.

She also said: “With our range of quality facilities and amenities, Maxim Park is an ideal location to support the vision and expansion of some of Scotland’s most ambitious businesses.

"We will be announcing a number of major new lettings here at Maxim before the end of the year and it is fantastic news that our new occupiers will be able to benefit from the launch of Mighty Rick’s Gym.

"We’re delighted that Ricky has chosen Maxim for the next phase of his career and very much look forward to seeing Mighty Rick’s making a big impact as it goes from strength-to-strength."

Maxim Park was acquired by Shelborn Asset Management in October 2018 and over the past five years the 760,000 sq ft office park has welcomed a raft of new tenants including LumiraDX, Aureum Diagnostics, TClarke, Linear Group and Sartorius.

Helicopter delivers Islay mast

Getting a 4G signal through the airwaves in the remoter part of Scotland can be a challenge.

But now residents on one island will be seeing more bars on their phones after a new signal mast was delivered – by air. Helicopters have been used to bring a 4G tower to the island of Islay as a rollout of tech through the Shared Rural Network programme to support better coverage across remote continues.

Property veteran to retire after 35-year spell

Scottish commercial property veteran Alasdair Humphery is to retire.

Mr Humphery will step down later this year, when his near 35-year connection with JLL will close. Over that time, he has seen the business develop from a Scottish partnership as Jones Lang Wooten into an integrated and listed international real estate advisory business as JLL. His tenure has included the firm's UK merger with King Sturge in 2011.