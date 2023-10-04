Speaking to Bauer radio during a visit to the charity Held In Our Hearts, the SNP leader said he was still dealing the grief of those losses.

The new book will allow those who have suffered a miscarriage or suffered loss before 24 weeks of pregnancy to apply to National Records of Scotland to have this registered in the book.

The service is free and voluntary, with people able to make historical applications and applications to register more than one loss.

The book was announced by Nicola Sturgeon shortly before she stepped down as first minister.

The former SNP leader had also previously spoken about how she suffered a miscarriage.

Mr Yousaf said the book came about after talking to people who had experienced loss.

"What those women and families have told us is that their loss was real. They felt that loss. Many of them had to deliver a child that they lost, held that baby in their arms, but it wasn't recognised by the state, there was no way of recording or registering that child, that they named, that they held, as part of their family.

"And that's not acceptable. That's not good enough.

"So we have the memorial book now launched and anybody who has suffered that baby loss pre-24 weeks, can register that loss and have a certification to recognise that loss."

Asked how the morning at the charity had been for him, he said it had been "pretty emotional."

"I perhaps got more emotional than I thought I would. And actually just having spoken to the women here, I think there's maybe a need for me to maybe deal with some of that grief myself, to be honest.

"I consider myself to be quite an open, progressive individual, but I think at the time we were going through the loss, I thought as a man, I have to be strong, and I have to make sure that I'm there for my wife, who was suffering the physical and emotional consequences, given those losses, and I probably haven't dealt with it myself.

"So I'm one of these people who absolutely would like to receive some of the support that Held On Our Hearts give to families.

"And it's great. They don't just give support to one individual, they give it to the whole family, as well."

Speaking with @HumzaYousaf and Nicola Welsh from @heldinourhearts about the launch of Scotland's baby loss memorial book



The First Minister and his wife Nadia have suffered 4 miscarriages



He tells me he's still dealing with some of the grief

Nicola Welsh, chief executive of Held In Our Hearts, said: “The loss of a much-wanted baby at any stage of pregnancy can be incredibly painful and isolating.

“A family are left grieving for a life they wished for and, until now, for pre-24 week pregnancy and baby loss, there was no formal way to recognise that these little ones existed.

“The memorial book will, for the first time, provide the opportunity for families to have their little ones’ names added to the National Records of Scotland.

“We hope that by memorialising these little lives in this way, it will provide much needed comfort and recognition to these families.”

Clea Harmer, chief executive of baby loss charity Sands and chairwoman of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: “We hope that anyone who has been affected by pregnancy and baby loss prior to 24 weeks will find comfort in this new memorial book.

“We understand how vital it is for those who experience a bereavement at any stage in pregnancy to have their baby acknowledged and remembered and know that their babies’ lives mattered.”

Applications for entry in the book can be made by downloading and printing the form on the National Records of Scotland website, or alternatively people can request a form is sent to their home address.