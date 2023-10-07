To help strengthen resolve, we’ve rounded up a list of ten alcohol-free drink brands which can be found across Scotland or ordered online this month.

Whether you’re wishfully thinking of whisky, yearning for a Friday night G&T or craving a cocktail read on for some worthy alternatives.

Talonmore Drinks Company

talonmoredrinks.com

The Talonmore Drinks Company is a family-run business first established in 2020.

Taking inspiration from Edinburgh’s ‘festival spirit and history of innovation’, they use brewing methods rather than distilling to create a fiery drink that’s similar in taste to a dark spirit.

It can be enjoyed neat or with a mixer and fares well as the base of a non-alcoholic cocktail.

Rapscallion Soda

rapscallionsoda.com

After ‘well over a decade spent in winemaking, bartending and brewing’, the team behind Rapscallion Soda decided to move away from alcohol and focus instead on flavour extraction in 2016.

Their HQ is found in the Gorbals area of Glasgow with free shipping offered across the UK.

Look out for cans of fizzy Burnt Lemon, Ginga Ninja and Dry Lime flavours alongside seasonal specials like Scottish Rhubarb or Cranachan.

Days Brewing

daysbrewing.com

Born of ‘lockdown 2.0’, Days was launched after its founders Duncan and Mike decided to take matters into their own hands while searching for a 0.0% beer that sacrificed none of the flavour.

They now sell both a pale ale and lager which are brewed using water from the Lammermuir Hills and premium malt barley that’s grown just outside of Edinburgh.

They said: “We’re committed to using the finest local ingredients and very proud to be building on a rich history of brewing in Scotland.”

Glen Dochus

www.glen-dochus.com

Glen Dochus aims to offer a healthy alternative to old-world spirits with a range of non-alcoholic drinks infused with flavours of the Scottish Highlands.

Their flagship West Coast Blend is characterised by the smooth and mellow notes of malted grain with flavours of dried fruits, apricots and light smoke.

Bon Accord

bonaccordsoftdrinks.com

More than 100 years of expertise are squeezed into each colourful bottle of Bon Accord’s soft drinks.

Today they are bigger and better than ever with restaurants, bars and cafes across Scotland stocking their naturally sweetened sodas made with coconut nectar and real fruit juice.

Variety packs can be bought from their online shop offering a chance to try the full range including Cream Soda, Cloudy Lemonade and Grapefruit Soda.

Jump Ship Brewing

jumpship.beer

Managing Director Sonja Mitchell embarked on a mission to create an alcohol-free swap for some of her favourite Scottish ales when a busy lifestyle began to require a clear head.

A year after quitting her day job in 2019, Jump Ship released its first beer which would go on to be crowned the best no and low alcohol lager in the 2021 World Beer Awards.

If you’re craving a stout, lager or sour alternative, you’ll find an impressive selection available to order on their website.

Two Birds Drinks

twobirdsdrinks.co.uk

For the espresso martini lovers amongst us – look no further than Glasgow-based company Two Birds which specialises in ‘functional drinks for busy lifestyles’.

After years of mixing his own echinacea drops into morning coffee, founder Danny was inspired to craft an all-in-one solution with the added benefits of vitamin B12, vitamin C, ginger and turmeric.

Shaken with ice and a little honey, their vitamin-enriched Cold Blend Coffee packs quite a punch with notes of dark chocolate and caramel.

Feragaia

feragaia.com

Feragaia is a distilled, non-alcoholic spirit made with 14 botanicals from both land and sea.

Produced in the Lowlands, each sip takes a journey from fresh citrus flavours to warm spice with key ingredients including blackcurrant leaf, sugar kelp and pink peppercorn.

While its makers say there are endless ways to enjoy their drink, their favourite suggestions include mixing with a light tonic or soda or over a block of ice with orange peel.

Left Field Kombucha

leftfieldkombucha.co.uk

Marketed as the ‘healthiest fizz in the fridge, Left Field Kombucha is made in the coastal town of Eyemouth.

After clocking a gap in the market for ‘interesting tea drinks’ the duo behind the operation relocated their family from Kent and established the first kombucha brewery in Scotland in 2016.

Their fermented, sparkling beverages are said to be beneficial for gut health and naturally low in sugar with a distinctive tangy taste.

USKO

www.uskospirit.com

The company behind Glen Dochus is also the creator of the world's first premium non-alcoholic vodka.

USKO promises all of the 'sensation and viscosity' of distilled single-grain vodka, but at 0.0% ABV with notes of citrus, berries, vanilla and chocolate.

Spirits of Virtue founders Roddy and Kerr Nicoll said: “For years, those choosing to drink less alcohol were forced to drink sub-par alternatives.

"We wanted to change that. So we created Spirits of Virtue – grown-up, non-alcoholic drinks of exceptional quality and flavour, for those who demand just that little bit more."