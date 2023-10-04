The traditional stone harbour has “immaculate” stone-built harbour walls forming a simple basin as well as a slipway from which boats may be launched.

READ MORE: Major new hotel planned for prestigious Scottish city centre site

The harbour is used on a grace and favour basis- by local small leisure boats and a few boats that are used for lobster and crab fishing.

The net store is also A-listed and is of traditional stone construction.

The bothy, which is currently unoccupied and requires extensive upgrading, forms the upper floor of the net store building.