Plans for the demolition of a former fashion store as part of a major hotel development on one of Scotland's most famous streets have been approved.
The plans for a new £100 million, 300-room hotel that will bring 250 jobs to Princes Street in Edinburgh were given the green light by councillors today.
The Hunter REIM and Ruby Hotels development, across the former Next, Zara and Russell and Bromley stores, is expected to be the largest single investment on the street since the Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience opened in 2021.
The unlisted building that housed Next, an office and retail block dating from 1971, will be demolished, as “it is not considered to have a positive relationship with the street”.
The proposals “include the total demolition of the 1970s building - 107-108 Princes Street - together with the removal and replacement of structural elements in the historic structures - 104-106 Princes Street [B-listed] - which are no longer of historic interest or are considered structurally unsound”.
Andrew Moffat, managing director of Hunter REIM said: "We are absolutely delighted to get the go ahead for the Ruby Hotel proposals.
"Developing in a world heritage site is always challenging, but we are confident that this will be a transformational development for Princes Street, and particularly for the western end of the street which has struggled in recent years.
"We look forward to continuing to work with the council, Ruby Hotels and local stakeholders to create a development of which everyone will be proud.”
Roddy Smith, chief executive of Essential Edinburgh, Edinburgh’s successful Business Improvement District said: "This is a hugely important development for Princes Street and for Edinburgh. With the adjacent development stalling the city needs to keep up the momentum in the Princes Street area and continue the flow of investment in this most famous of streets.
"These proposals are a huge improvement for Princes Street - and will I am sure, encourage more investment to come forward. Whilst Edinburgh’s city centre has bounced back stronger than any other city centre in the U.K. outside London, we can never be complacent about the city’s future. This is a very good day for our city centre."
The hotel is expected to open in 2026.
