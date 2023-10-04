Rishi Sunak will reinvest part of £36 billion from controversially cancelling completing the HS2 rail line on improving key roads in Scotland.
The Prime Minister confirmed to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that he was axing the HS2 project from Birmingham to Manchester amid speculation he was poised to do so overshadowing the gathering.
HS2 trains were planned to serve Scottish rail stations including Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central.
He stressed that the costs of HS2 has “more than doubled”.
Mr Sunak said: “I say to those who backed the project in the first place, the facts have changed.
“And the right thing to do when the facts change is to have the courage to change direction.”
Read more: Analysis: Panic stations run rife at Conservative Party conference
He added: “I am ending this long-running saga.
"I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project and in its place, we will reinvest every single penny, £36 billion, in hundreds of new transport projects in the North and the Midlands, across the country.
“This means £36 billion of investment in the projects that will make a real difference across our nation.”
As part of a drive to create a new northern network, he pledged to invest £36 billion in a raft of other transport schemes, largely across the midlands and north of England, but also in Scotland.
His transport pledges set out in his keynote address include upgrading the A75 which Mr Sunak said would boost links between Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the A1 and M6, which continues the M74 from the Border through norther England.
Read more: Douglas Ross suggests UK Government could intervene to dual A9
The pledge will likely add to the frustration of the Scottish Government over UK ministers spending in devolved areas in Scotland, with the SNP and Green ministers responsible for transport priorities north of the Border.
On the first day of the Conservative conference, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross suggested that UK ministers could step in to complete the dualling of the A9 if the Scottish Government does not set out a timetable to complete the long-running project.
The Prime Minister vowed to resurface roads “across the country” and build “hundreds of other schemes”.
Confirmation of the decision to axe the northern leg of HS2 came despite pleas from Tory West Midland mayor Andy Street to back the scheme.
Read more: Rishi Sunak says he won't be 'forced into premature decision' over HS2
With Mr Street watching on, the Prime Minister said: “We will complete the line from Birmingham to Euston and yes, HS2 trains will still run here to Manchester and journey times will be cut between Manchester, Birmingham, London by 30 minutes.
“And I say this to Andy Street, a man I have huge admiration and respect for, I know we have different views on HS2.
“But I also know we can work together to ensure a faster, stronger spine, quicker trains and more capacity between Birmingham and Manchester.”
But union bosses have cricitised the decion to axe HS2.
Laurence Turner, the GMB union’s head of research and policy, said: “Rishi Sunak’s decision to inflict the biggest rail cut since the Beeching axe will send a shockwave through the construction industry and railway supply chain, costing hundreds of jobs.
“The UK’s political instability was already holding the economy back – it will now be even harder to fund and deliver the new infrastructure that the country desperately needs.
“We can’t rebalance the economy or fix the railway capacity crisis without HS2. It’s essential that the planned route is now protected so that a future government can reverse this disastrous decision.”
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said: “The incompetence of successive Tory governments has now cost the taxpayer billions and led to this disastrous decision for Britain’s economy, environment and our ailing transport infrastructure.
“High speed rail together with a modern expanding public transport network is key to the future of linking every part of our country together, from north to south and east to west.
“Public transport investment is not an either-or question. The fact is we will not be able to tackle the climate emergency without encouraging people to use modern, cheap and efficient high speed rail and hugely expanded local bus services.
“The key to thriving economies of the future is to be environmentally sustainable and to interconnect cities, towns and villages to promote economic activity.
“The Conservative government is playing political games ahead of an election and instead of investing properly in Britain’s public transport and high speed future, Rishi Sunak risks putting the country in the slow lane.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel