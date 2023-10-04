READ MORE: Chivas Brothers reveals plans to build distillery on Islay

“At Johnnie Walker Princes Street our team is passionate about making whisky appealing and accessible to everyone, and I have no doubt that this in particular has shone through to judges," venue head Rob Maxwell said. "Our state-of-the-art experience has been designed to appeal to visitors of all walks of life and engage them in the wonderful world of Johnnie Walker, be that through food, cocktails or our fascinating history.

“We’re honoured to be walking away with a prestigious World Travel Award, and I’d like to say a huge thanks to the team for their hard-work and efforts which give our guests a first-class experience each and every time.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is the centrepiece of owner Diageo’s £185 million investment into whisky tourism in Scotland. The eight-floor venue takes guests on an exploration of Johnnie Walker and the wider world of Scotsh whisky through a combination of AI technology, immersive storytelling, theatre, personalised whisky cocktails.

Latest data from the Scotch Whisky Association suggests there were a total of two million visits across all the country's whisky attractions in 2022. The other finalists in the spirit tourism experience category were The Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh, Glenmorangie House in Tain, and Casa Martini in Turin.