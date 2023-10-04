The Prime Minister said: “I propose that in future we raise the smoking age by one year, every year. That means a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette, and that they and their generation can grow up smoke-free.

“We know this works. When we raised the smoking age to 18, smoking prevalence dropped by 30% in that age group.”

Referring to smoking as the single biggest cause of preventable death in the UK, he added: “We have a chance to cut cancer deaths by a quarter, significantly ease those pressures, and protect our children, and we should take it."

Mr Sunak said there would be a Commons vote on the change in the law in the future, but said it would be a free vote, describing it as a “matter of conscience”.

The Scottish Government has insisted that “the legal smoking age in Scotland is a devolved matter”, adding that “it is hugely important to the Scottish Government that we achieve our goal to raise a tobacco free generation by 2034”.

Scottish Government officials are currently “refreshing” the country’s tobacco plan, but it is understood to be considering a similar age-phased approach.

The Scottish Government has pledged to cut smoking to just 5% of adults by 2034.

The Prime Minister told delegates at the Tory conference that “for a Conservative, measures that restrict choice are never easy”, adding that “I know not everyone in this hall will agree with me on this”.

He added: “But I have spent a long time weighing up this decision. Simply put, unlike all other legal products, there is no safe level of smoking.

“What has ultimately swayed me is that none of us, not even those who smoke, want our children to grow up to be smokers and this change can make that a reality.

“It will save more lives than any other decision we could take.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of health charity, ASH Scotland, has warned that “tobacco remains the biggest preventable killer of people in Scotland, causing 9,000 deaths and 100,000 hospitalisations each year”.

She added: “With the Scottish Government refreshing its tobacco action plan later this year, it is vital that Scotland matches the level of bold and ambitious measures set by New Zealand, Australia and Canada in recent months, if we are to achieve the goal of a tobacco-free generation by 2034.

“We need measures to be introduced that will save lives and address the substantial inequalities in our communities facing the greatest challenges during the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

Sunak will do "whatever is necessary to stop the boats"





Mr Sunak also used his conference speech to insist his government will curb immigration, pledging to “do whatever is necessary to stop the boats”.

The Prime Minister said: “Small boat crossings are for the first time since the phenomenon began down 20% this year. All while entry into Europe is up.

“We are by no means where we want to be but don’t let anyone tell you we aren’t making progress, we are and we will get there.

“Our new law will ensure that if you come here illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed. Now I’m confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, the boats will stop coming.”

He added: “I am confident that our approach complies with our international obligations. But know this: I will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats.”

The Prime Minister also set out proposed education and justice reforms for England.

He also took a dig at the SNP’s legal issues over party funding and insisted that the campaign for Scottish independence is on the back foot.

The PM said: “Today our Union is the strongest it has been in a quarter of a century.

“The forces of separatism are in retreat across our country.

“Nicola Sturgeon wanted to go down in the history books as the woman who broke up our country, but it now looks like she may go down for very different reasons.”

Responding to the PM's speech, SNP Westminster deputy leader, Mhairi Black, said: "Rishi Sunak's speech underlines that no promise made by the Tories can ever be taken seriously.

"During their time in power, the Tories' have failed time and time again to deliver on Scotland's priorities - while simultaneously crashing the economy, fuelling a cost of living crisis, and plunging tens of thousands of families across the UK into poverty.

"That is why, at the next election, voters across Scotland can send a clear message to Westminster that we will not be ignored.

"Only the SNP will stand up for Scotland, tackle the cost of living crisis, and guarantee Scotland's voice is heard each and every day."