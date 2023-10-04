Controversial former actor Laurence Fox and conservative cleric Calvin Robinson will no longer appear on GB News, the channel has confirmed.
The pair, along with presenter Dan Wootton, were both suspended by the channel in the wake of a row involving comments Mr Fox made about female journalist Ava Evans, which received more than 8,000 complaints according to Ofcom.
Mr Fox made a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”, with Mr Wootton seen laughing along.
Both men were suspended, with Mr Robinson also taken off air after expressing his support for Mr Wootton.
GB News chief executive, Angelos Frangopoulos, told Radio 4's Today programme that Mr Fox's comments were "way past the limits of acceptance" and should have been properly challenged by Mr Wootton.
In a statement, the channel said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.
Read More: GB News: How Laurence Fox 'shag' row sparked a presenter exodus
“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.
“The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”
Mr Fox was also arrested on Wednesday after he and former LBC presenter Majid Nawaz hosted a live stream in which the former threatened to cut down cameras in London's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ).
The former actor live streamed police searching his house, and it was later confirmed that he had been arrested.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.
"He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here