Mr Fox made a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”, with Mr Wootton seen laughing along.

Both men were suspended, with Mr Robinson also taken off air after expressing his support for Mr Wootton.

GB News chief executive, Angelos Frangopoulos, told Radio 4's Today programme that Mr Fox's comments were "way past the limits of acceptance" and should have been properly challenged by Mr Wootton.

In a statement, the channel said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.

“The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”

Mr Fox was also arrested on Wednesday after he and former LBC presenter Majid Nawaz hosted a live stream in which the former threatened to cut down cameras in London's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ).

The former actor live streamed police searching his house, and it was later confirmed that he had been arrested.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

"He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody."