The finalists are selected from public nominations with these being assessed to determine the leading Asian culinary establishments across the country.

The winners of this year's awards will be announced on Sunday, October 8 when the official ceremony takes place at London's Hilton Park Lane.

The event will be hosted by BBC presenters Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin.

See the Scottish eateries named as finalists at the 2023 Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

Several Scottish restaurants have been named finalists in three different categories at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023.

Indian eateries The Dhoom in Dunfermline and Chaskaa Indian in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh were named in the Fine Dine Restaurant of the Year category.

The Chaskaa is beloved by Edinburgh residents for its "delicious" food with one visitor describing the curry they ate there as "without a doubt the best" they've ever had.

The Dhoom was similarly praised for its tasty food and "great atmosphere".

Cafe Andamiro in Edinburgh was also named among the finalists in the Korean Restaurant of the Year category with customers praising its "authentic Korean" food.

Four restaurants were also named in the Regional Restaurant of the Year – Scotland section.

The finalist restaurants in this section are as follows:

The Royal Bengal, Dunfermline, Kirkaldy

Qismat, Elgin, Inverness

Sylhet Brasserie, Grantown-on-Spey, Perth

Carron to Mumbai, Stonehaven, Aberdeen

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday, October 8 at Hilton Park Lane in London.