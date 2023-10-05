Lismore said the property was based in the city’s “premier industrial location and offers an attractive income profile, as well as strong asset management opportunities to increase both income and capital value”.

The park is set on a 12.31-acre site and split into four distinct components, with an overall floor area of 139,650 square feet, set across 18 terraced and solus trade counter units, three light industrial units and a single office building of 4,172 sq ft. It also fulfils a “last-mile” function given its location to key motorway infrastructure and Edinburgh’s arterial road network, Lismore added.

READ MORE: Property veteran to retire after 35-year spell with JLL

Colin Finlayson, director of Lismore Real Estate Advisors, said: “This is a rare opportunity for investors to acquire a prime trade park asset, ideally placed in within the Edinburgh’s premier trade and light industrial location.

“South Gyle Trade Park offers a secure and well-diversified income profile, as well as significant opportunities to grow income through active asset management. This asset has great potential, and we anticipate strong interest from a wide range of investors.”

Tenants at the park include Network Rail, Thistle Timber & Building Supplies, Wolseley, D&G Autocare, Geo Amey, Martin Plant Hire, Dofos and CityFibre.