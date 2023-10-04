With the theme ‘Shape the Future’, Scottish Careers Week is delivered by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and a range of national and local partners, and since its inception has focused on many key themes including responding to the climate emergency.

Organisations across Scotland have supported this ambition, taking part in events to promote green careers, including last year’s publication of the Green Jobs in Scotland report.

The research found that demand for green jobs is increasing in Scotland, with existing jobs changing to reflect the transition to net zero, and green jobs offering higher-than-average salaries.

Organisations with green job opportunities could use the week as a chance to provide career inspiration to people through work placements, workplace visits, or mentoring.

A new Scottish Careers Week toolkit is available with more detail on how organisations can get involved, including supporting activities in schools and local communities, or using the week to encourage your current workforce to train and upskill for their career development.

Sharon McIntyre, SDS’s Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations, said: “Employers across Scotland have been crucial to the success of our Scottish Careers Week campaigns, and we hope to welcome many more this year to host and support events which encourage people to explore exciting career opportunities.

“However, whilst responding to the climate emergency is a focus for us during Scottish Careers Week, we are also delivering this campaign during a time where people are facing a cost-of-living crisis, advancing technologies are changing how we work and the type of work we do, and demographic shifts from our ageing population brings challenges.

“All of this is driving our activity during Scottish Careers Week and demonstrates why it’s more important than ever for us all to help people understand the opportunities and career support available to make positive choices.”

Scotland’s drive to net zero is also at the heart of a new collaboration aimed at advancing the skills in Scotland’s construction sector.

SDS has agreed a formal partnership Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST), Scotland’s national innovation centre for the sector. Together, SDS and BE-ST will explore and create opportunities to develop the skills for supporting the drive to a low carbon economy whilst improving sector productivity.

The agreement cements a long-standing relationship between the two bodies, with one area of collaboration involving work through the Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan (CESAP) to address the major skills implications in Heat Decarbonisation.

Another key area of work will be input from BE-ST around future skills and Net Zero issues alongside SDS’s work with partners to review apprenticeship standards and frameworks.

Stephen Good, CEO of BE-ST, said: “The skills system in Scotland underpins many of the solutions to the challenges the construction and built environment sector faces, from reaching net zero targets to achieving a just transition.

“We need to ensure we have the mechanisms in place to respond to the demand for skills now and to plan for competencies that will emerge as we transition to net zero.

“This partnership between BE-ST and Skills Development Scotland not only speaks to the critical importance of skills development in successfully transitioning to net zero – but also to making this transition fair and equal. Something that we know is seen as important on a governmental level after it was defined as a key theme in the Scottish Government’s recently published Just Transition Plan for the Built Environment and Construction discussion paper.

“Together with SDS, we have a clear vision that building the necessary skills infrastructure requires innovative, modern approaches.”

Neville Prentice, pictured above, Senior Director of Service and Delivery at SDS added: “Recognising how critical the Construction sector is to Net Zero, and with the recent launch of the Construction Accord, the time was right to work together to create an agreement that allowed us to maximise opportunities in partnership to support the construction sector develop the essential skills needed in what will be a transformational period ahead.

"Having BE-ST bring its independent knowledge and insight into apprenticeship development brings valuable expertise and resource to ensure skills meet the needs of the sector now and for the future.”

Find out more about Scottish Careers Week at www.myworldofwork.co.uk/scottish-careers-week

-----------------------------------------------------

Call for Scottish Apprenticeship Awards nominations

NOMINATIONS are open for the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards in a nationwide search to find Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year.

Organised by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with employers and learning providers across Scotland, the awards celebrate the vital benefits apprenticeships bring to individuals and the economy.

Now in its 22nd year, the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards recognises apprentices, employers and learning providers from across the country working in a range of sectors.

Award categories will highlight the individual achievements of apprentices, the incredible support shown by employers, instructors and mentors, and the key role of apprenticeships in supporting Scotland’s economic and climate change ambitions.

Skills Development Scotland Chair, Frank Mitchell said: “Backed by incredible businesses with invaluable support from learning providers, apprenticeships provide people from a diverse range of backgrounds and abilities access to more opportunities.”

Minister for Higher and Further Education, Graeme Dey MSP said: “Our priority is for high quality apprenticeships that provide sustainable jobs and careers, supporting our transition to net zero.”

Nominations for the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards close at noon on Wednesday 4 October 2023. More info can be found at apprenticeships.scot/awards