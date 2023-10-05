Along with colleagues in the second year of their traineeships, the firm now has 37 trainees in its ranks. Six newly qualified solicitors have just completed their traineeships.

Martin Darroch, chief executive of Harper Macleod, said: “Welcoming new colleagues and celebrating achievements is a rewarding point in our year. We’ve always taken our responsibility to the next generation of lawyers extremely seriously. As one of Scotland’s largest independent firms, we have a duty to support their development.

“At the same time, we’ve always placed great emphasis on a “grow your own” approach and Harper Macleod being a place of opportunity for all. Every business needs to take a look at its people not just for today, but for tomorrow. Today’s trainees will be tomorrow’s leaders.”

Harper Macleod, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Elgin, Thurso, and Shetland, said it received its highest number of applications for its traineeship positions this year, stating that this reflects the strength of career opportunities it offers.

It added that it has taken on 90 Modern Apprentices over the last 10 years, including 20 in the last 12 months. Half of those 90 apprentices are still working for the firm, meaning around 10% of Harper Macleod’s total headcount are either existing Modern Apprentices or are qualified MAs.