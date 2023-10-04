A new Beer Trail showcasing the best of Glasgow's 'brewing community' has launched this week.
Following on from the success of its Glasgow Coffee Trail, Experience Glasgow Food & Drink has created a new tourism experience designed to provide the ultimate beer lover’s guide to the city.
The free, self-guided trail has been developed in partnership with Walking Tours in Glasgow and takes participants on a journey from breweries to independent retailer shops and historical landmarks.
Experience Glasgow Food & Drink lead, Anh Nguyen, said: “As the craft beer revolution continues to flourish in the UK, Glasgow stands out as a hub for innovation and exceptional craft brews.
“Join us on our new trail to journey through Glasgow's beer culture and beyond, where each sip is a story waiting to be shared, and each step uncovers a new facet of this vibrant city”.
For more information or to find the full interactive map click here.
Read on for a list of 16 stops in and around Glasgow on this year's trail.
Tennent’s WellPark Brewery
www.tennents.co.uk
161 Duke Street, Glasgow, G31 1JD
They’ve been producing beer for over 450 years at Glasgow’s first official brewery.
Within the facility, you can tour the Tennent’s Heritage Centre to learn of the process behind each pint before making a pit stop at the onsite bar.
Drygate Brewing Company
www.drygate.com
85 Drygate, Glasgow, G4 0UT
Drygate finds its home within a converted box factory not farm from the Tennent's Brewery.
The downstairs Brasserie offers a seasonal food menu and boasts 23 different beer taps.
The upstairs Peaks Bar, named after the seven peaks on the roof of their building, was the winner of Best Pub and Bar in Glasgow at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021 and regularly hosts live comedy, live music and other entertainment.
Glasgow Beer Works
www.glasgowbeerworks.com
Block 23, Unit 2, Queenslie Ind Estate,
An independently owned brewery which celebrates the individuality of the city and its people while striving to support the local community.
You can try their Pilot Batch Series chocolate stout and more at the pop-up beer garden 118 Osborne Street.
Kelburn Brewing Company
www.kelburnbrewery.com
10 Muriel Lane, Barrhead, G78 1QB
This family-owned brewery has been producing award-winning beers for over 20 years.
One of the most popular brews is the Kelburn Dark Moor which is said to be the perfect choice for a chilly Autumn evening.
West Brewery
www.westbeer.com
Templeton Carpet Factory, Glasgow Green
The West Brewery is housed within the former Templeton Carpet Factory, a striking building in the heart of Glasgow Green that was inspired by the design of Doge’s Palace in Venice.
It’s the only brewery in the UK to adhere to Reinheitsgebot, the German Purity Laws of 1516, which states that only water, hops and yeast can be used in the beer-making process.
Shilling Brewing Company
www.shillingbrewingcompany.co.uk
92 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 IPJ
Tours are available at this microbrewery where guests will be introduced to a variety of malts and hops before being guided through a Shilling beer flight tasting session in the Brewers Room.
Bungo Brew Company
www.bungobrew.co.uk
Various locations
Established by four friends with a passion for beer in 2021, the Bungo Brew Company aims to source the bulk of its ingredients from local sources close to their base near Queen’s Park
You’ll find their products at specialist shops which have been listed on their website.
Spectra Brewing Company
www.spectrabrewing.com
The worlds of ‘physics and beer’ collide at this microbrewery in Clarkston.
The company was founded in 2020 with owner Alex aiming to blend the flavours of American hop-led IPAs with traditional Scottish brewing methods.
Simple Things Fermentations Brewery
www.simplethingsfermentations.com
The Bakehouse, 8 Hazel Ave Lane, Glasgow, G44 3LJ
Phil Sisson is the man behind this independent brewery which specialises in in vegan, unfiltered, and unpasteurised beer.
This includes a Big Ideas range with an Elderflower Wit that is made using elderflowers from a tree which grows outside the building.
Koelschip Yard
www.koelschipyard.beer
686 – 688 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2QB
The perfect place for anyone who is new to craft beer.
A team of knowledgeable staff at Koelship Yard will be more than happy to talk you through their extensive range of brews from across the globe and help you pick a favourite.
Inn Deep
www.inndeep.com
445 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 8HH
The motto at this bar on the banks of the River Kelvin is ‘craft beer, not crap beer’.
It’s a great spot to pull up a seat and people watch with a range of drinks from Alloa-based brewers, The Williams Brothers.
Valhalla’s Goat
www.valhallasgoat.com
449 Great Western Road, Glasgow
An independent shop which sells all forms of ‘liquid treasures’ and artisan beers.
Their vast selection of stock is ever-changing with a click-and-collect service available.
Innis and Gunn
www.innisandgunn.com
44-46 Ashton Lane, Glasgow, G12 8SJ
At the Glasgow Tap Room, you can enjoy the full range from Innis and Gunn, as well as around 50 craft draft and bottled beers.
They also have a purpose-built Brew Room where classes are held every day.
Hidden Lane Organic Brewery
www.hiddenlanebrewery.com
1103 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8ND
At Glasgow’s only organic brewery, the beers are vegan and handcrafted onsite in a building which was once the home of the horses from a local funeral parlour.
Visitors can sample a variety of beers and take part in a class or a tour with head brewer, Peter.
Grunting Growler
www.gruntinggrowler.com
51 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8RF
While you'll also find natural wines and ciders at Grunting Growler on Old Dumbarton Road, their main focus is on beer, with six rotating draught lines and around 200 cans and bottles available to drink in the bar area or takeaway.
Jaw Brew
www.jawbrew.co.uk
26 Crossveggate, Milngavie, Scotland, G62 6RA
After years of home brewing, Mark Hazell founded Jaw Brew in 2014.
Recently, the team has introduced an innovative new product which is made using leftover Aulds morning rolls in an effort to reduce food waste.
The brewery sits just outside of Glasgow and at the start of The West Highland Way and runs tours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here