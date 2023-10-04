The free, self-guided trail has been developed in partnership with Walking Tours in Glasgow and takes participants on a journey from breweries to independent retailer shops and historical landmarks.

Experience Glasgow Food & Drink lead, Anh Nguyen, said: “As the craft beer revolution continues to flourish in the UK, Glasgow stands out as a hub for innovation and exceptional craft brews.

“Join us on our new trail to journey through Glasgow's beer culture and beyond, where each sip is a story waiting to be shared, and each step uncovers a new facet of this vibrant city”.

For more information or to find the full interactive map click here.

Read on for a list of 16 stops in and around Glasgow on this year's trail.

Tennent’s WellPark Brewery

www.tennents.co.uk

161 Duke Street, Glasgow, G31 1JD

They’ve been producing beer for over 450 years at Glasgow’s first official brewery.

Within the facility, you can tour the Tennent’s Heritage Centre to learn of the process behind each pint before making a pit stop at the onsite bar.

Drygate Brewing Company

www.drygate.com

85 Drygate, Glasgow, G4 0UT

Drygate finds its home within a converted box factory not farm from the Tennent's Brewery.

The downstairs Brasserie offers a seasonal food menu and boasts 23 different beer taps.

The upstairs Peaks Bar, named after the seven peaks on the roof of their building, was the winner of Best Pub and Bar in Glasgow at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021 and regularly hosts live comedy, live music and other entertainment.

Glasgow Beer Works

www.glasgowbeerworks.com

Block 23, Unit 2, Queenslie Ind Estate,

An independently owned brewery which celebrates the individuality of the city and its people while striving to support the local community.

You can try their Pilot Batch Series chocolate stout and more at the pop-up beer garden 118 Osborne Street.

Kelburn Brewing Company

www.kelburnbrewery.com

10 Muriel Lane, Barrhead, G78 1QB

This family-owned brewery has been producing award-winning beers for over 20 years.

One of the most popular brews is the Kelburn Dark Moor which is said to be the perfect choice for a chilly Autumn evening.

West Brewery

www.westbeer.com

Templeton Carpet Factory, Glasgow Green

The West Brewery is housed within the former Templeton Carpet Factory, a striking building in the heart of Glasgow Green that was inspired by the design of Doge’s Palace in Venice.

It’s the only brewery in the UK to adhere to Reinheitsgebot, the German Purity Laws of 1516, which states that only water, hops and yeast can be used in the beer-making process.

Shilling Brewing Company

www.shillingbrewingcompany.co.uk

92 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 IPJ

Tours are available at this microbrewery where guests will be introduced to a variety of malts and hops before being guided through a Shilling beer flight tasting session in the Brewers Room.

Bungo Brew Company

www.bungobrew.co.uk

Various locations

Established by four friends with a passion for beer in 2021, the Bungo Brew Company aims to source the bulk of its ingredients from local sources close to their base near Queen’s Park

You’ll find their products at specialist shops which have been listed on their website.

Spectra Brewing Company

www.spectrabrewing.com

The worlds of ‘physics and beer’ collide at this microbrewery in Clarkston.

The company was founded in 2020 with owner Alex aiming to blend the flavours of American hop-led IPAs with traditional Scottish brewing methods.

Simple Things Fermentations Brewery

www.simplethingsfermentations.com

The Bakehouse, 8 Hazel Ave Lane, Glasgow, G44 3LJ

Phil Sisson is the man behind this independent brewery which specialises in in vegan, unfiltered, and unpasteurised beer.

This includes a Big Ideas range with an Elderflower Wit that is made using elderflowers from a tree which grows outside the building.

Koelschip Yard

www.koelschipyard.beer

686 – 688 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2QB

The perfect place for anyone who is new to craft beer.

A team of knowledgeable staff at Koelship Yard will be more than happy to talk you through their extensive range of brews from across the globe and help you pick a favourite.

Inn Deep

www.inndeep.com

445 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 8HH

The motto at this bar on the banks of the River Kelvin is ‘craft beer, not crap beer’.

It’s a great spot to pull up a seat and people watch with a range of drinks from Alloa-based brewers, The Williams Brothers.

Valhalla’s Goat

www.valhallasgoat.com

449 Great Western Road, Glasgow

An independent shop which sells all forms of ‘liquid treasures’ and artisan beers.

Their vast selection of stock is ever-changing with a click-and-collect service available.

Innis and Gunn

www.innisandgunn.com

44-46 Ashton Lane, Glasgow, G12 8SJ

At the Glasgow Tap Room, you can enjoy the full range from Innis and Gunn, as well as around 50 craft draft and bottled beers.

They also have a purpose-built Brew Room where classes are held every day.

Hidden Lane Organic Brewery

www.hiddenlanebrewery.com

1103 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8ND

At Glasgow’s only organic brewery, the beers are vegan and handcrafted onsite in a building which was once the home of the horses from a local funeral parlour.

Visitors can sample a variety of beers and take part in a class or a tour with head brewer, Peter.

Grunting Growler

www.gruntinggrowler.com

51 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8RF

While you'll also find natural wines and ciders at Grunting Growler on Old Dumbarton Road, their main focus is on beer, with six rotating draught lines and around 200 cans and bottles available to drink in the bar area or takeaway.

Jaw Brew

www.jawbrew.co.uk

26 Crossveggate, Milngavie, Scotland, G62 6RA

After years of home brewing, Mark Hazell founded Jaw Brew in 2014.

Recently, the team has introduced an innovative new product which is made using leftover Aulds morning rolls in an effort to reduce food waste.

The brewery sits just outside of Glasgow and at the start of The West Highland Way and runs tours on Fridays and Saturdays.