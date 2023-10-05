The six-room hotel building is nearly 200 years old and was a former Aberdeen Town and County Bank branch.

Stuart Drysdale, director of Drysdale & Company, said: "Due to other business commitments the owners are looking for a quick sale on this attractive small hotel with bar and restaurant in Golspie on the NC500.

"Originally marketed at £445,000 all serious offers will be considered."

The North Coast 500 website says: "Situated on the edge of the North Sea, along the east coast of the North Coast 500, lies the quaint seaside village of Golspie.

"With a gorgeous stretch of beach and a charismatic village centre, there are ample things to do whilst in the area so be sure to plan time into your trip to enjoy everything that Golspie has to offer."

It added: "Although many know about the magnificent Dunrobin Castle located just outside Golspie, there is much more to see and do in the area."

The hotel restaurant has 40 covers and the property also has two-bedroom owner’s accommodation.