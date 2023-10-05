Trade unionists have vowed to continue a fight against cuts to community facilities in North Lanarkshire – warning they may still be brought in through the back door.
Earlier this week, the Labour-run local authority announced a U-turn on controversial plans to shut almost 40 leisure and community facilities including swimming pools, libraries and golf courses.
However, the North Lanarkshire Trades Council say this is a ‘cynical move’ and that communities should ‘prepare for the worst'.
READ MORE: North Lanarkshire Council reverses decision to close facilities
The group are launching an anti-cuts campaign with a public meeting in the GLO Centre in Motherwell on 11 October.
It says that cutting the facilities will “destroy communities”, and has called for them to be given long-term support instead.
Ben Lunn, the Chair of the trades council said “North Lanarkshire, like many communities in Scotland and Britain have seen austerity placed upon our shoulders for the past 15 years.
“The Tories, SNP, and local councils have been far too ready to place the trouble on the shoulders of working-class people and we simply cannot take it anymore”
READ MORE: Why has North Lanarkshire closures u-turned on facility cuts?
He added “It was positive to see the local council changed their stance, however the battle is simply not over and we need to work together as members of our community to make sure the cuts are never reintroduced in the future”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here