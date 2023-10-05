However, the North Lanarkshire Trades Council say this is a ‘cynical move’ and that communities should ‘prepare for the worst'.

READ MORE: North Lanarkshire Council reverses decision to close facilities

The group are launching an anti-cuts campaign with a public meeting in the GLO Centre in Motherwell on 11 October.

It says that cutting the facilities will “destroy communities”, and has called for them to be given long-term support instead.

Ben Lunn, the Chair of the trades council said “North Lanarkshire, like many communities in Scotland and Britain have seen austerity placed upon our shoulders for the past 15 years.

“The Tories, SNP, and local councils have been far too ready to place the trouble on the shoulders of working-class people and we simply cannot take it anymore”

READ MORE: Why has North Lanarkshire closures u-turned on facility cuts?



He added “It was positive to see the local council changed their stance, however the battle is simply not over and we need to work together as members of our community to make sure the cuts are never reintroduced in the future”