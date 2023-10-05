This year, CCC's Owen is being challenged with the task of defeating the wicked knight who is trying to take over the concert halls – and stop the music!

You can expect dragon-training exploits, sword-salvaging and jester antics, all accompanied by orchestral works such as the medieval ‘Pastime with Good Company’, Kabalevsy’s 'Galop', and popular theme music from How To Train Your Dragon and Brave.

There’s an even more mythical delight in store: the full-blown symphony orchestra version of CCC’s specially commissioned piece ‘Jabberwocky’ set to the popular Lewis Carroll poem. This hour-long concert is jam-packed with music and action; perfect for children aged 4-12, but will also keep the adults suitably entertained!

“We at CCC really seize the opportunity to present a huge range of music in our concerts: we’ve included Renaissance music alongside contemporary pieces in ‘Myths & Monsters’. Creative programming is what makes us really stand out. It’s such an honour to work with an orchestra like the RSNO who always commit to the full CCC experience!” - Owen Gunnell (CCC’s Artistic Director and Presenter).

CCC is delighted to offer BSL Interpretation and Audio Description for this performance. If you'd like more details, please email ccc@childrensclassicconcerts.co.uk.

Myths & Monsters will be showing on the following dates;

Saturday 28th October 2023 | Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 29th October 2023 | Usher Hall, Edinburgh

BOOK TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE:

https://www.glasgowconcerthalls.com/Pages/EventDetail.aspx?event=1/rsno-202324-childrens-classic-concerts-myths-monsters