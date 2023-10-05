The diversions are due to subsidence on Stockwell Street, which has closed a section of the busy street.

Due to subsidence on Stockwell Street, service will divert via Saltmarket, Clyde Street, and Stockwell Street.



We apologise for the inconvenience.

Services 1S/2/6/7/7A/75/21/267/60/60A/61 are all diverting via Saltmarket, Clyde Street and Stockwell Street.

Services 1/A/B/C/D/E will divert to Osborne Street: Argyle Street, Jamaica Street, Clyde Street, and Bridgegate.

Meanwhile, the 64 service will divert towards the city via Glasgow Cross, Saltmarket, Clyde Street, Stockwell Street, Bridgegate, King Street, and Osborne Street. From Osborne Street, via Stockwell Street, Howard Street, Bridgegate, Saltmarket, and Gallowgate.