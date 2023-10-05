A former miner who set up a business to sell dissolvable products he invented has hailed a major high street deal.
Brian McCormack, founder of Fife-based McCormack Innovation, said his main distributor Conserving Beauty has launched a suite of his products through Space NK.
Conserving Beauty, the Melbourne-based company which has Elle Macpherson on the board of directors, gave the products a gala unveiling at Space NK's flagship store in London.
Personal care and beauty products retailer Space NK has over 70 UK outlets including one in Glasgow and two in Edinburgh.
Mr McCormack, who claims to have invented the world's first soluble wipe, said: "Apart from winning a substantial contract to supply Salts Healthcare of Birmingham with medical wipes, our range of environmentally-friendly dissolving cosmetic products are now going global.
"Our main distributor Conserving Beauty launched three of our products into Mecca Cosmetics they are the largest cosmetics chain in Australia. They sold out.
"Conserving Beauty launched three of my dissolving products onto the shelves of Space NK cosmetics. The launch was done at their flagship store in Knightsbridge.
"It’s been great to see how the collaboration between a Scottish and Australian company has had such a global success."
McCormack Innovation worked alongside strategic partners including the University of Dundee to develop medical dressings that will dissolve in seconds when immersed in water, and has seen its soluble bandages praised by experts.
The pioneering Scottish company's link with Salts Healthcare of Birmingham, one of the oldest family-run healthcare firms in the UK, has also led to the creation of the Salts FlushAway Wipe, an adhesive remover wipe, which dissolves in water in two minutes, for people who are living with stoma.
