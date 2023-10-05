He later apologised to anyone who was offended by his remarks.

Mr Yousaf and Mr Ross had sparred over police cuts and spending at First Minister's Questions, with Mr Yousaf not convinced with the figures used in his opponent's arguments.

The FM said: "I know Douglas Ross, despite having three or four or five jobs - I've lost count- was down at the Conservative Party conference this week, or as others have rightly dubbed it 'the conspiracy party conference.

"His post-truths, his lies about the police service simply will not wash here in Scotland."

But the Presiding Officer intervened.

She said: "First Minsiter, as all members are aware, it is wholly inappropriate to suggest that another member of this parliament has lied.

"I would be grateful, Firs Minsiter, if you might apologise."

But Mr Yousaf said: "I'm happy to call it a deliberate inaccuracy. That's clearly what it is."

Still frustrated, the Presiding Officer added: "First Minsiter, I must ask that you apologise, please."

In response, the First Minsiter ramped it up again.

He said: "I'm happy to apologise to anyone who has been offended by the post-truths that have come from the Conservative Party, and anyone who has been offended by my remarks."

A visibly fizzing Presiding Officer, said: "First Minsiter, I would ask that you apologise to myself and to this chamber."

Mr Yosuaf said: "I'm happy to apologise to the chamber for any offence caused."

At the end of FMQs, Tory MSP Stephen Kerr raised a point of order, asking the Presiding Officer “what steps will be taken to tackle the FM’s wilful disrespect for your office and this parliament”, accusing Mr Yousaf of failing to apologise to the Presiding Officer or the chamber as asked.

But in response, the Presiding Officer said that she “dealt with the matter at the time”.

Earlier, the First Minister stressed that the SNP has "increased police numbers since we came to power...by over 300".

But Mr Ross said that the number of police officers has "fallen by 700 by the creation of Police Scotland".

Mr Yousaf told MSPs that public services are under financial pressure, but blamed it on the "economic mismanagement of the public finances" by the UK Conservative Govenrment, "that he (Ross) demanded that we copy".

Mr Yousaf added that the Conservatives have "completely decimated the public finances of this country".

The Tory leader pointed to warnings that Police Scotland will have to "close 30 police stations", which he says is giving "a lot of concern in local communities".

He called on the FM to confirm which police stations are to close.

But Mr Yousaf says he will "leave the operational decisions to Police Scotland".

He added that under his government, there are "more officers per head", claimed that "crime is at historically low levels in comparison to the last 50 years" and added that "police officers of every single rank are paid better" than colleagues in England.

Mr Ross accused the FM of being a "criminal's dream".

He claimed that the First Minister "doesn't want them stopped, doesn't want them caught and doesn't want them in jail".

He also accuses Mr Yousaf of being "sly and sleekit" about the "consequences" of the cuts to policing services.