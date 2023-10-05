It is also closing its Edinburgh to Gdansk route. Edinburgh Airport said the move was "disappointing" while the relaunch was welcomed in Glasgow.

Wizz Air, which claims to be Europe's fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, told The Herald it is launching flights to Budapest and Bucharest from Glasgow, which previously departed from Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Airline giant names Scottish airport as future international flights connection

The routes will take off from Glasgow in November and replace the services from Edinburgh the same week. There will be two flights per week for both destinations. It increases Wizz Air’s frequency from Glasgow Airport to four flights per week.

Wizz Air said the new flights to Budapest and Bucharest will give Glasgow-based travellers the opportunity to explore the historical European cities just in time for sensational Christmas markets and festivities.

READ MORE: Airline withdraws new route launch from Scottish airport to historic city

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Budapest and Bucharest may sound similar in name, but they offer so many different, amazing activities for travellers wanting to explore more of what Europe has to offer.

"From incredible restaurants to the great outdoors, both locations have something for every kind of explorer.

"We’re pleased to continue to connect Glasgow to the rest of Europe and look forward to operating these flights from November as part of our new winter schedule."

READ MORE: Record quarter for budget airline

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “Wizz Air’s return to Glasgow is fantastic news, offering two sensational destinations in Central and Eastern Europe.

"From this winter, Scottish travellers can jet away to Budapest and Bucharest, both flown twice weekly. Whether it’s sipping local Furmint wine on a Danube city cruise through Budapest or exploring the world’s heaviest building in Bucharest, both destinations will offer our passengers the perfect city break this winter."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "Although it is always disappointing to lose a valued airline partner, routes to Budapest, Bucharest and Gdansk continue to be well served by Ryanair. This ensures continuity of service for passengers travelling from Edinburgh to these fantastic cities."