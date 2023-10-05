The lease for the property is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which is inviting rental offers of £30,000 per annum and an ingoing premium of £15,000.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “With the offer of new lease, the availability of The Bein Inn presents a wonderful opportunity for either existing operators or new entrants to the trade to take over a well-known and well-established business in this excellent location.”

The Bein Inn is said by the agent to be conveniently located to Perth, Glenfarg village, the town of Kinross and to central and east Fife.

The current lease for the inn is terminating.

