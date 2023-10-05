THE opportunity to lease a “quaint” country inn based on the outskirts of Glenfarg has arisen.
The Bein Inn, originally built as a manor house in the 19th century, is located in a picturesque Perthshire location, on the junction of the A912 and B996, and popular with tourists and locals for day trips. It includes 12 letting bedrooms, two traditional bars with original stone walls and features, restaurant, lounge, and outdoor terrace; there is also “well-presented” owners’ accommodation.
The lease for the property is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which is inviting rental offers of £30,000 per annum and an ingoing premium of £15,000.
Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “With the offer of new lease, the availability of The Bein Inn presents a wonderful opportunity for either existing operators or new entrants to the trade to take over a well-known and well-established business in this excellent location.”
The Bein Inn is said by the agent to be conveniently located to Perth, Glenfarg village, the town of Kinross and to central and east Fife.
The current lease for the inn is terminating.
