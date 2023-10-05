Each entry is said to have met TripAdvisor’s 'trust and safety standards' with fewer than 1% of the site's 8 million listings awarded the coveted Best of The Best Title.

Categories range from Fine Dining to Everyday Eats and this year a number of local favourites have made the list.

Read on to find out which Scottish restaurants have earned their spot.

Fine Dining

The Kitchin

thekitchin.com

78 Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LX

A menu of modern British cuisine influenced by French cooking techniques has seen The Kitchin in Edinburgh awarded with one Michelin Star.

Established by chef Tom Kitchin, the restaurant makes the most of local produce with a ‘from nature to plate’ philosophy.

The Cellar

thecellaranstruther.co.uk

24 East Green, Anstruther, Fife, KY10 3AA

Described as a ‘historic little restaurant in the heart of East Neuk’, the Cellar building was once used as a store for fisherman’s nets.

It was transformed around 40 years ago and is now owned by chef Bily Boyter who has secured one Michelin Star.

Date Night

Uig Sands

uigsands.co.uk

Timsgarry, Isle of Lewis, HS2 9ET

Opened in 2016 with a view to creating local jobs and encouraging tourism, the Uig Sands restaurant on the Isle of Lewis offers dinner with a view that’s second to none.

The restaurant is open from March to October each year meaning there are only a few more weeks to discover the place for yourself before they shut for the winter season.

The Galleon Bistro

thegalleontobermory.co.uk

The Galleon, Tobermory, PA75 6NT

The team behind this family-run bistro in Tobermory describes a visit as like ‘coming into their home’ thanks to a relaxed and cosy atmosphere.

Island produce takes centre stage with local seafood, dairy, venison and whisky all featured on the menu.

Recent TripAdvisor reviewers have praised the ‘lovely atmosphere and even lovelier staff’.

Everyday Eats



Makars Gourmet Mash Bar

makarsmash.com

9 North Bank Street, the Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 2LP

Earlier this year, we took a trip to Makars Gourmet Mash Bar to learn more about a weird and wonderful mushroom emporium that is hidden deep underground.

Aside from growing an incredible selection of Oyster and Lion’s Mane Mushrooms onsite, the restaurant serves hundreds of customers each day with comforting dishes of mashed potato topped generously with slow-cooked beef shoulder, lamb shank or wild boar sausages.

Dine

dineedinburgh.co.uk

Saltire Court, 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED

Dine is a multi-award-winning brasserie, champagne and cocktail lounge in Edinburgh’s financial centre.

Chef Stuart Muir and a kitchen team led by Martin Orr look to the changing seasons as inspiration for their menus with a popular mid-week lunch option starting from £19.50 for two courses.

Howies Waterloo Place

howies.uk.com

29 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3BQ

A family-owned restaurant group first launched in 1990, Howies operates three sites across Edinburgh.

The Waterloo Place branch is situated in a Georgian at the foot of Calton Hill and seats up to 100.

The eatery is open seven days a week and promises an informal dining experience featuring Scottish fare including Cullen Skink and Glen Lyon Venison.

Hidden Gems

Gurkha Bar and Restaurant Musselburgh

gurkha-restaurant.com

96 North High Street, Musselburgh, EH21 6AS

For a taste of Nepalese and Indian cuisine in Scotland, seek out the Gurkha Bar and Restaurant in Musselburgh.

The only Scottish entry in this year’s Hidden Gems category, hundreds of diners have awarded the team an Excellent rating.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, great menu choice and friendly, helpful staff.

“What’s not to like?”

Find the full list of the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Restaurants here.