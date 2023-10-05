Humza Yousaf has appeared on the cover of US publication Time Magazine.
The First Minister has been included in a list of 10 “next generation leaders” by Time’s international edition, owing to his youth and the fact he is the first Muslim leader of a Western country.
He appears alongside the likes of actor Florence Pugh, racing driver Jamie Chadwick, drag queen Pattie Gonia and Ghanian visual artist Prince Gyasi.
Speaking to the magazine, Mr Yousaf outlined his upbringing, the well-worn issues of race and religion, as well as the impact of the 9/11 attacks on him as a teenager.
He also spoke about what the SNP has to do to increase support for independence, with opinion polls appearing to show backing for it stagnating shy of a majority.
“The way we shift the dial on independence is give people a little bit of hope, and I believe the SNP can absolutely do that,” he said.
“The challenge over the past few months, to be frank and to be blunt, is that we’ve not been able to get cut through because of other events that have dominated the party space.”
The First Minister appeared to be alluding to the police investigation into the SNP’s finances, which has seen the arrests of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, her husband and former chief executive Peter Murrell, and then-treasurer Colin Beattie.
All three were released without charge pending further investigation.
But the First Minister also said people are more focused on issues closer to home.
He told Time: “We have too many people in Scotland, in fact right across the UK, living in poverty because we’ve had 13 years of austerity, and my belief – unsurprisingly – is you need the full powers of independence to truly unleash the potential of this country for every single Scot that lives here.”
Being the first of his religion to head a Western government, he said, “means a lot to me and my family”, although it is not something he dwells on often.
The First Minister added that if he could inspire just one person to enter politics, “then that’s a pretty good feeling”.
