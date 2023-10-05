Live

Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election LIVE: SNP 'resigned'

Reform UK
Rutherglen and Hamilton West
Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
Scottish Labour
Scottish Greens
Scottish Liberal Democrats
SNP
Local government
National government
Politics
Glasgow
Hamilton
By Gabriel McKay

  • All the latest from the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election as it happens
  • Scottish Labour are confident of taking back the seat won by Margaret Ferrier in 2019
  • Turnout appears to be very low
  • SNP privately conceding defeat - but Labour win may not be as big as they'd have liked
  • Our reporter Andrew Learmonth is LIVE at the count with all the latest

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos