However, just 48 hours before the polls opened in the crucial Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, the council's Labour group announced it would reverse the decision and "protect" facilities.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar denied having intervened in the Labour-run council's decision but insiders said the vote was feared to have caused damage to the party's credibility in the run up to the vote.

This afternoon a meeting of the full council voted unanimously to ensure the future of the leisure facilities "for the remaining term of the council".

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: "The council agreed that the present library, leisure centre and community facilities estates will remain open for at least the remainder of the current term of the council."

The move had caused outrage among local residents and community groups that use the facilities.

It also prompted strong political pushback, including from the council's SNP group, which called for council leader Jim Logue to stand down with a motion of no confidence lodged against the Labour councillor.

Opposition leader Tracy Carragher, an SNP councillor, spoke to the motion and welcomed the change of heart from the Labour leader Councillor Jim Logue.

Councillors were required to agree to suspend the rules in place which govern decisions made by the council in what is thought to be the first such decision in the history of North Lanarkshire Council.

Ms Carragher said: "As has always been the case, the SNP will work across the political divide in delivering for the people we are here to represent so I was happy to second the urgent motion to reverse these devastating cuts.

"All councillors must recognise we are here to represent the people who elect us, not inflict decisions upon them."

The SNP group said the current situation should "never have been reached".

Ms Carragher added: "We should never have reached a situation where this urgent business was required and I am so proud of those community groups and activists who stood up and secured this concession."

Several petitions were set up by local campaigners in a bid to push for a reversal of the cuts, which the Labour group blamed squarely on a financial deficit caused by the SNP government's funding stream to local authorities.

The Bellshill Sharks swimming group was among the most vocal protesters with their petition drawing more than 10,000 signatures.

Author Damian Barr has written of the importance Newarthill Library to his childhood and previously campaigned for the future of the facility when it was previously threatened with closure in 2016.

Mr Barr had told The Herald: "I am very glad that Newarthill Library has been saved along with all the other facilities that were threatened by North Lanarkshire Council decision."

It is unclear how the council will now plug a revenue gap that remains and was described as "dire" by the Labour group's leader.

Mr Logue previously said: "Our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here.

“It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure of the SNP to properly resource local government.”