Scotland has been looking at how to store energy and is at the core of new developments, with solutions wide-ranging.

One renewables firm recently won a major contract to support what is claimed to be the UK’s largest portfolio of co-located solar and battery assets, with Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power taking on DIF Capital Partners’ seven sites with a total capacity of 720MW.

DIF Capital Partners, together with ib vogt, agreed the acquisition of a 100% interest in this greenfield portfolio from EGHL, and it is described as the first of its kind to be connected to the National Grid’s transmission network.

Automotive is also important. Earlier this year battery maker AMTE Power underlined the value of its Scottish production facility as it revealed plans to develop a “mega factory” in Dundee.

The company develops batteries for use in energy storage facilities and electric vehicles.

In a slightly more inventive approach, Edinburgh firm Gravitricity has devised a way of harnessing gravity to generate electricity by allowing huge weights to be lowered down former mine shafts, and the weights can be returned to position using electricity generated from renewable sources at times when there is low demand for energy from other users.

It comes amid increasing pressures. Last month MSPs called for action to tackle “unacceptable” waits when connecting electricity projects to the National Grid, with a group of MSPs bemoaning that it can take “upwards of a decade”.

Members of Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee highlighted the lengthy waits in a report into Scotland’s electricity infrastructure.

The shifting sands around the UK Government's net zero push have also placed stress on companies. Vertu Motors said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "confusing message" is impacting electric vehicle sales.

So a Scottish renewables firm's plans to build what it described as an ambitious large-scale battery storage project in West Lothian are welcome.

Banks Renewables said it intends to invest into developing Pond Energy Park.

The target investment is also in a large scale, at £100 million, and it could power the equivalent of all the homes in Glasgow and Edinburgh when required. These schemes though are not future preferences, rather they are the kind of resource the country will need to tackle the new energy challenges ahead.