For the second year in a row there was a Scottish win in the community award category, with Tornagrain Community Association taking home the prize.

The awards scheme sees candidates nominated by individuals and by The Prince’s Foundation, with winners chosen by charity founder His Majesty The King Charles III. The objective of recognition is to share best practice, raise awareness of legacy activities across the UK, and raise standards of quality of place around the country.

Read More: The Gaelic-speaking Czech flying the flag for 'forgotten' SNP forerunner

Tornagrain Community Association encourage and facilitate the development of a strong, thriving and inclusive community in Tornagrain, with a focus on wellbeing and sustainability, working with the local community to organise and promote community activities and events, help manage some community resources, and share local news and information. Membership is free and open to all.

Chapelton Community Association, based near Aberdeen, won the award last year.

Each award-winner was presented with a bronze award created by two alumni of The Prince’s Foundation’s traditional building skills programmes: woodcarver Sarah Goss and caster Stephen Coles.

Ben Bolgar, executive director (projects) for The Prince’s Foundation said: “The mission of The Prince’s Foundation’s Building A Legacy initiative is to increase the number of landowners following the legacy principles of development in building beautiful, mixed-use, mixed-income, walkable places for future generations.

“We do this through research, education, championing, networking and practising the legacy principles on the ground."