A renewables company has unveiled plans to build a large-scale battery storage project in Scotland.
Banks Renewables said it is expecting to invest over £100 million into developing Pond Energy Park, which will see a section of an industrial park near Bathgate re-designed into a two-hectare battery site. The plans are expected to be submitted to West Lothian Council for planning permission later this year.
Pond Battery Storage will have an export capacity of 200 megawatts over two hours. When fully charged, it is claimed project will be enough to supply the average demands more homes than Edinburgh and Glasgow combined for that two hour period.
It is claimed the new site will deliver opportunities for local businesses in areas like construction, groundworks, and remediation, with Banks’ flagship "Connect2Renewables" initiative prioritising local businesses as much as possible when awarding contracts on their sites.
INSIGHT: This is the type of development needed now
Banks Renewables currently has 11 onshore wind farms across England and Scotland, and earlier this year it completed its 100th wind turbine as part of the development of the new Kype Extension Wind Farm near Strathaven in South Lanarkshire, which includies the construction of the UK’s tallest and most efficient onshore wind turbines.
Banks Renewables is part of the Banks Group, a family firm founded in 1976, based in Durham, Leeds and Hamilton, and has just announced is being acquired by Brookfield, a leading global asset manager.
Gordon Thomson, projects director at Banks Renewables said: “The proposed Pond Battery Storage project in West Lothian marks a very exciting time for us here at Banks Renewables.
“Battery storage projects like this are becoming increasingly important in Scotland’s push for net zero. When it’s not sunny or windy, battery energy storage can allow us to dip into the reserves by using pre-generated energy in the batteries to supply to the national grid and reducing our reliance on energy derived from imported fossil fuels.”
READ MORE: Sunak's green U-turn 'is a matter of pragmatism'
Battery storage, or battery energy storage systems, are devices that store and enable energy from renewables, like solar and wind farms.
Natural fluctuations in weather conditions mean that renewable electricity generation can often be out of step with demand and batteries can address this by storing surplus generation when demand is low and releasing it when demand is higher - maximising the efficiency of renewable energy.
Batteries are set to play a huge role in the country’s push for net zero, reducing the reliance on large fossil fuelled power stations.
READ MORE: Firm launches £40m funding drive for green energy storage
If approved, the site will be based at Pond Industrial Estate on Whitburn Road to the south-east of Bathgate.
Mr Thomson also said: “The project is in its very early stages but, as always, we’re committed to listening the local community’s views and ideas as we develop our planning application so that we can maximise the benefits of the project for everyone concerned.
“Pond battery storage would add another arm to our renewable portfolio, helping to support Scotland on its journey towards a net zero transition. With this, and other positive projects in the pipeline, we’re certainly going through an exciting time at Banks Renewables.”
Banks Renewables has currently secured planning permission for fourteen wind farms with a total of seven currently in operation across Scotland.
The firm said it is committed to its "development with care" approach, in which the family firm aims to maximise the economic, social, and environmental benefits of its projects.
The first in-person consultation event will be held on October 12, from 2pm – 7pm, at the Jim Walker Partnership Centre in Bathgate.
Members of the community will be invited to give their thoughts, help shape the proposals and highlight key local priorities which could be addressed using community benefits.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here