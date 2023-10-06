The distillery said: “Created in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town, in the shadow of Salisbury Crags, the whisky is distilled in a refurbished engine shed, once part of the terminus of the Innocent Railway.”

The Innocent Railway got its name from the fact it was horse-drawn, at a time when steam engines had taken over elsewhere.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Silence of some about poor decisions at Westminster is remarkable

Holyrood Distillery declared it is “dedicated to producing spirits that are truly worthy of Scotland’s capital city and its proud past as a centre of brewing and distilling”.

Founder Rob Carpenter said: “This year Edinburgh has been well and truly placed back on the whisky-making map and we’re incredibly proud to be part of this revolution. Arrival embodies our story so far as whisky makers, and marks the beginning of a journey of progression, innovation and experimentation.

“Just as the distillery is a part of Edinburgh, our city and its people, heritage and culture are what we draw inspiration from every day. Our bottle avoids whisky cliché and leans into something a little more local, putting the Holyrood hourglass front and centre. The distinctive beer bottle silhouette and brown glass also pay tribute to a once-bustling glassworks located not too far from our distillery.

READ MORE: Demolition would be sad end to grand old landmark's woe

“The name, Arrival, is inspired by Holyrood Distillery’s…location in the former Innocent Railway terminal. This name not only gives a nod to Edinburgh’s pioneering past but also invokes a sense of achievement in the release - we made it.”

READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it

Calum Rae, distillery manager, said: “Just as Edinburgh is made up of contrasting elements - modernity and heritage, the Old Town and the New Town - Arrival brings sweet and spice together in a banging dram.

“This spirit has been matured in Oloroso butts, Pedro Ximénez hogsheads, bourbon barrels and rum barriques. We selected this whisky as our inaugural release to reflect the first stage of all Holyrood recipe development, whilst showcasing the incredible and complex flavours which can be achieved by Holyrood at any age.

“On the nose, I get dried fruits and a sweetness almost like butterscotch or sticky toffee pudding. Taking a sip, there’s digestive biscuit and ginger spice, with a wee savoury note. The finish is mouth-watering and, for such a young whisky, there’s a surprising amount of complexity.”