Bowmore's oldest-ever whisky sold for a massive £562,500 at today's Distillers One of One charity auction, while a 68-year-old malt from Glen Grant sold for more than twice its highest estimate.
The auction, held at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh, feature 39 one-off lots donated by some of the most revered names in the whisky industry. Proceeds from this second edition of the One of One, which first took place in 2021, will benefit the Youth Action Fund set up by The Worshipful Company of Distillers.
Distilled in 1962, the 55-year-old Bowmore STAC beat its top estimated value of £500,000 when it came under the hammer of auction partner Sotheby's. Presented in a 1.5 litre hand-blown vessel sculpted to reflect the distinctive sea stack rock formations found around the Islay coast where the distillery is located, it was Bowmore's second donation to the auction following the successful sale of its Onyx 51 Year Old for £400,000 at the inaugural event.
Meanwhile, the 68-year-old Visionary single malt from Glen Grant sold for £212,500, far exceeding the original estimated range of £50,000 to £90,000.
The sale came on the heels of last week’s landmark auction, also in partnership with Sotheby’s, in which the Speyside distillery's 70-year-old Devotion sold for more than £83,000.
The oldest whisky present at this year's One of One auction, the Visionary now holds the highest price for a whisky from Glen Grant in its 180-year history. Drawn from a single oloroso sherry cask. it came presented in a 1.6 litre hand-blown battuto-cut magnum decanter with a precious stone Malachite stopper.
Established in 1955, The Distillers' Charity supports projects to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people by helping them to develop confidence, resilience and skills through vocational training and other programmes to prepare them for life and work. The inaugural event raised £2.4 million in donations.
