An upmarket restaurant in Broughty Ferry, on the outskirts of Dundee, has been brought to market, with offers invited for the leasehold interest.
Collinsons Restaurant is being marketed by property agent Graham + Sibbald, which said: “This outstanding property is in turnkey condition with an esteemed reputation, offering a fantastic opportunity for the right tenant.
"This...is a true gem, offering [an] immaculately presented restaurant that benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. Collinsons is a well-known establishment in Broughty Ferry and beyond, offering quality service and outstanding food.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Silence of some about poor decisions at Westminster is remarkable
It added: “The restaurant offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the already successful business in Broughty Ferry…. Collinsons boasts a relaxed, sophisticated atmosphere with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”
READ MORE: Demolition would be sad end to grand old landmark's woe
The open-plan, ground-floor restaurant has seating for 45 covers and a fully fitted commercial kitchen.
READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing Collinsons Restaurant. This restaurant is immaculately presented, benefitting from an already outstanding reputation and client base. The restaurant would best suit a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here