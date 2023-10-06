"This...is a true gem, offering [an] immaculately presented restaurant that benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. Collinsons is a well-known establishment in Broughty Ferry and beyond, offering quality service and outstanding food.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Silence of some about poor decisions at Westminster is remarkable

It added: “The restaurant offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the already successful business in Broughty Ferry…. Collinsons boasts a relaxed, sophisticated atmosphere with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”

READ MORE: Demolition would be sad end to grand old landmark's woe

The open-plan, ground-floor restaurant has seating for 45 covers and a fully fitted commercial kitchen.

READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing Collinsons Restaurant. This restaurant is immaculately presented, benefitting from an already outstanding reputation and client base. The restaurant would best suit a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.”