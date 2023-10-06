An upmarket restaurant in Broughty Ferry, on the outskirts of Dundee, has been brought to market, with offers invited for the leasehold interest.

Collinsons Restaurant is being marketed by property agent Graham + Sibbald, which said: “This outstanding property is in turnkey condition with an esteemed reputation, offering a fantastic opportunity for the right tenant.

"This...is a true gem, offering [an] immaculately presented restaurant that benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. Collinsons is a well-known establishment in Broughty Ferry and beyond, offering quality service and outstanding food.”

It added: “The restaurant offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the already successful business in Broughty Ferry…. Collinsons boasts a relaxed, sophisticated atmosphere with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”

The open-plan, ground-floor restaurant has seating for 45 covers and a fully fitted commercial kitchen.

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing Collinsons Restaurant. This restaurant is immaculately presented, benefitting from an already outstanding reputation and client base. The restaurant would best suit a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.”