As has become traditional at FMQs, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross began by reminding the chamber that his wife is a serving police officer. It shows one of them has a real job.
The declaration of interest also let him ask about Scotland’s dwindling supply of cops.
The nation’s thin blue ba’ hair is in trouble. Down 700 officers in the last decade. Police stations closing left and right. Soon there’ll be no one left to arrest former first ministers.
Just how many more cops was Mr Yousaf willing to shed, Mr Ross demanded to know. The FM insisted all was well, barring the “economic mismanagement” of the Tories of course.
“I am not going to take lectures about the public finances from Douglas Ross, when his party has completely decimated the economy and public finances of this country,” he said.
Mr Ross has recidivist tendencies, however. He kept offending in Mr Yousaf’s eyes.
On he chuntered about cop shop closures and police pilot schemes ignoring some crimes.
Why didn’t he say where the cuts would fall or which crimes would go unpunished?
“For a First Minister who loves the sound of his own voice, it seems quite stark that he is silent when it really matters,” he scoffed.
That did it. SNP hackles snapped to attention. Mr Yousaf gave him a Sergio Leone stare.
“Humza Yousaf is a criminal’s dream,” Mr Ross continued. “He does not want them stopped, he does not want them caught and he does not want them in jail. Why is he being so sly, sleekit and secretive about the consequences of the SNP’s cuts to Police Scotland?”
But Mr Yousaf was ready for him. “I think that Douglas Ross is just jealous because nobody likes the sound of his voice,” he quipped, raising a genuine laugh.
Alas, he then took it too far and spoiled it. “His lies about the police service simply will not wash,” he said of wee Doug.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone leapt on him. You can’t call these muppets liars. The idea was “wholly inappropriate”, she said, asking him to apologise.
“I am happy to call it a deliberate inaccuracy,” the FM smirked. But Chief Constable Johnstone doesn’t suffer neds. “First Minister, I must ask that you apologise,” she frowned.
“I’m happy to apologise to anybody who has been offended by the post-truths from the Conservative Party and to anyone who has been offended by my remarks,” he giggled.
Now it was a growl. “I ask that you apologise to me and to the chamber,” she rumbled.
“I am happy to apologise to the chamber for any offence,” he muttered.
Labour’s Anas Sarwar also focused on crime. But he was far more relaxed, far more slick. He even took Rutherglen & Hamilton West from under the SNP’s nose.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here