A plan to convert former naval barracks into homes has been approved.
The former naval barracks and destroyer base played a key role in two world wars.
The move to renovate the First World War buildings was approved by councillors at City of Edinburgh Council.
It includes creating 49 homes and a cafe at Port Edgar former naval barracks site, a cluster of B listed structures dating from 1918.
The buildings on the South Queensferry site have been completely derelict since 2011 and a target for antisocial behaviour and vandalism.
Developer Lar Housing Trust said: "As a conversion of existing derelict buildings, this site can be delivered in much shorter timescales than new-build developments, which will assist in the much needed delivery of new, affordable, energy efficient homes, whilst delivering green homes by removing carbon emissions from construction by retaining the embodied carbon in the existing buildings rather than demolishing and constructing new buildings."
The developer said the site was used as a "holiday camp for unemployed people from Glasgow" in the early 1930s before becoming a key mine-sweeping base for Scotland during the Second World War.
Lar Housing Trust was established in 2015 with a £55 million loan from the Scottish Government and tasked to provide mid-market rental homes for households that would otherwise be at risk of financial hardship.
Set up by the Scottish Futures Trust to provide mid- market rental homes with a different governance structure and using a loan rather than grant based financial model, Lar works closely with local authorities across Scotland "to help meet the seemingly insatiable demand for well maintained, energy efficient, safe and affordable homes".
Lar has with 29 operational developments and a further ten sites in planning or construction.
