A resurgent Scottish Labour Party has secured a historic win at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, with a massive victory over the SNP.
Michael Shanks won 17,845 votes, 58.6% of the total. That was more than double the 8,399 taken by SNP candidate Katy Loudon.
It gives him a majority of 9,446, and represents a swing from Labour to the SNP of 20.4%.
Professor Sir John Curtice said if the result was replicated across the country it would give Labour 40 seats, and the SNP just six.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described it as a "seismic moment".
He said the result would be a good "springboard" into the next general election, widely expected next year.
"To everyone who has voted for us in this constituency, thank you. We won't let you down," the Scottish Labour leader said shortly before the result was announced.
"But this is not the end," he added. "This is just the start of rebuilding something special for our country and delivering the change that Scotland needs."
The scale of the defeat could spark questions about Humza Yousaf’s future, and whether he’s capable of turning the party’s fate around.
There could also be difficult questions for Douglas Ross after the Scottish Conservatives vote collapsed, they took just 1,192 votes, just 3.9%, losing their deposit.
Their candidate, Thomas Kerr, suggested his supporters had cast their ballot tactically, switching to Labour.
While turnout was low, just 37.19%, with a total of 30,531 votes cast, it was better than expected given the poor weather and long campaign.
Even while votes were being counted the SNP was downplaying their chances, blaming the police investigation into the party’s funding and finances, the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon and the circumstances surrounding the by-election.
Margaret Ferrier was ousted by voters in August in Scotland’s first recall petition, triggered after she was suspended from the Commons for 30 days over her multiple pandemic rule breaches and subsequent criminal conviction.
She was ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service after pleading guilty to wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death”.
Humza Yousaf stayed away from the count.
More to follow...
