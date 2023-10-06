The party was lucky to have her.

Being a by-election candidate in any circumstances is difficult. Being the candidate when your predecessor was found guilty of wilfully exposing her constituents “to the risk of infection, illness and death” is on another level.

Throw in the police investigation into the SNP’s funding and finances, the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon, and party splits and internal criticism over their record in government, and the task becomes almost impossible.

And yet she was out, nearly every day, making the case, talking to voters.

The SNP's defeat in Rutherglen and Hamilton West cannot be blamed on the candidate.

This is the party defeat, this is Margaret Ferrier’s defeat, but mostly this is Humza Yousaf’s defeat.

During the campaign, he was clear, the buck stops with him.

With the party faithful gathering in Aberdeen next week at their conference, his leadership is badly damaged.

Why should party members listen to him when he sets out his independence strategy?

Meanwhile, Labour’s ambition of winning 20 plus seats at the next election now looks easily achievable.

It means Sir Keir Starmer’s chance of winning a majority in the Commons is all but assured.

He’ll be here early on Friday morning to personally congratulate his new MP, and he goes into this weekend's party conference with a huge momentum.

Labour always thought they were going to win, but nobody, absolutely nobody thought they'd win like this.

Never mind Sir Keir moving into No 10, after a result like this, Sarwar can probably start thinking about measuring the curtains for Bute House.