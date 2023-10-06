Humza Yousaf has reacted to a "disappointing" night for the SNP after Labour seized the seat in a "seismic" by-election victory.
The First Minister said the party would "reflect" on what it has to do to regain the trust of people in Rutherglen and Hamilton West after Labour's Michael Shanks won with more than double the number of votes of SNP candidate Katy Loudon.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: "A disappointing night for the SNP. I want to thank our exceptional candidate Katy Loudon and our activists for their incredible efforts.
"Let me also congratulate Michael Shanks on being elected. Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us."
Mr Yousaf said: "Collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour, also a significant factor.
"We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back.
"However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West."
Mr Shanks won 17,845 votes, 58.6% of the total, and more than double the 8,399 taken by SNP candidate Katy Loudon.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives candidate Thomas Kerr secured just 1,192 votes, losing their deposit.
Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate Gloria Adebo received 895 votes, while Scottish Green Party candidate Cameron Eadie took 601.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hailed the result as a sign Scots are tired of the SNP Government.
He said: "This seismic result shows Scottish politics has changed. Scots are tired of two tired, failing and incompetent governments.
"Scottish Labour is now the party of change and tonight demonstrates Scotland will lead the way in delivering a Labour Government."
The by-election comes after former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted from the seat for breaking Covid restrictions in 2020.
It was also a significant moment for Scotland as it was the first time voters had to take their ID to the polls, after a change in rules made by the UK Government.
