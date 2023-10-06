The Conservatives suffered a humbling night in Rutherglen and Hamilton West – with their candidate Thomas Kerr losing his deposit after securing less than 5 per cent of the vote.
The Tories vote share crumbled to just 3.91%, dropping by more than ten points from their result in the 2019 general election.
The Scottish Greens, tipped to split the SNP vote, also had a dismal evening - losing their deposit as well.
READ MORE: Sarwar hails seismic win
Candidates failing to win 5% of the vote share must forfeit their £500 deposit.
Green hopeful Cameron Eadie secured just 601 votes, 1.97% of the total and just 202 more than David Stark of Reform on 403 (1.32%).
At the 2017 general election the Conservatives secured 12% of the vote share - a figure that increased to 15% at the 2019 general election.
Thomas Kerr, their candidate, Kerr currently serves as the Scottish Conservative councillor for the Shettleston Ward, having first been elected to the position in 2017.
READ MORE: Stephen Flynn says SNP must confront 'the scale of challenge' it faces
He was subsequently re-elected in 2022 for his second term and took over the leadership of the Glasgow Conservative group in 2019 after serving as deputy for two years.
He sits on a number of committees and was also chair of the Tory Reform Group. According to his profile on the Conservative website, he has a “keen interest in development, the economy, jobs and growth” in Glasgow.
During the campaign, he said he would be a “straight-talker who'll get on with the job”.
⌛️ Under 5 hours till polls close here in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.— Cllr Thomas Kerr (@CllrTKerr) October 5, 2023
We've fought a positive campaign focused on the people's real priorities.
For a straight-talker who'll get on with the job, Vote @ScotTories! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/HFW39T1UVC
He vocally backed the current UK Government during election debates, and said although he understood “times are tough”, inflation was a global issue and was being felt across the world due to factors such as the war in Ukraine.
“What the Chancellor and Prime Minister are doing is focusing on the job. Labour doesn’t have a plan for any of this stuff," Kerr said.
Results in full:
Michael Shanks (Lab) 17,845 (58.55%, +24.08%)
Katy Loudon (SNP) 8,399 (27.56%, -16.64%)
Thomas Kerr (C) 1,192 (3.91%, -11.06%)
Gloria Adebo (LD) 895 (2.94%, -2.25%)
Cameron Eadie (Green) 601 (1.97%)
David Stark (Reform) 403 (1.32%)
Niall Fraser (Scot Family) 319 (1.05%)
Bill Bonnar (SSP) 271 (0.89%)
Colette Walker (IFS) 207 (0.68%)
Christopher Sermanni (TUSC) 178 (0.58%)
Andrew Daly (Ind) 81 (0.27%)
Ewan Hoyle (Volt) 46 (0.15%)
Emperor of India Prince Ankit Love (ND) 34 (0.11%)
Garry Cooke (ND) 6 (0.02%)
Lab maj 9,446 (30.99%) — 20.36% swing SNP to Lab
Electorate 82,104; Turnout 30,477 (37.12%, -29.36%)
2019: SNP maj 5,230 (9.72%) – Turnout 53,794 (66.48%)
Ferrier (SNP) 23,775 (44.20%); Killen (Lab Co-op) 18,545 (34.47%);
Nailon (C) 8,054 (14.97%); McGeever (LD) 2,791 (5.19%); Mackay (UKIP)
629 (1.17%)
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel