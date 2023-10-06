Labour candidate Michael Shanks has won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat after securing more than twice the votes of his SNP rival Katy Loudon.
Mr Shanks was declared the new MP for the area after defeating the SNP’s Katy Loudon by 17,845 votes to 8,399 in Scotland’s first ever recall by-election.
The by-election was called after a recall petition against Margaret Ferrier, who had won the seat for the SNP in 2019 with a majority of 5,230.
Sir Keir Starmer hailed a “seismic result” for Labour adding that voters in the constituency had “sent a clear message” that it is “time for change”.
READ MORE: Labour rout SNP in historic Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election win
Humza Yousaf conceded it had been a “disappointing night” for the SNP, posting on X that the “circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us”.
Here’s a flavour of how the result has been reported across Europe this morning:
Der Spiegel (Germany)
Labour wins important by-election in Scotland
The signs point to political change in Great Britain - as shown by a by-election in Scotland. Labour remains strong and aims for Downing Street. Party leader Starmer sees a “seismic moment.”
The victory of the Social Democrats over the Scottish National Party (SNP) is a setback for the independence movement. Furthermore, it is a further indication that Labour is on course to replace the Conservative government in London at the next election.
El Correo (Spain)
'Seismic' victory for Labour in Scotland
The obtaining of a seat from the independence party promotes the idea of a change of tide.
The Labour Party has wrested a constituency in the south of Glasgow from the Scottish National Party (SNP), with a margin of advantage that predicts a good result for the main opposition party in the 2024 general election. Labour needs to regain seats in Scotland to end 13 years of Conservative government.
Publico (Portugal)
"Seismic" victory in Scotland points the "way" for Labour to return to power in the United Kingdom.
The victory of the Labour Party over the Scottish National Party in a by-election outside Glasgow opens up good prospects for Starmer's party in the 2024 general elections.
Il Post (Italy)
Labour has won a by-election in a constituency in Scotland, soundly beating the Scottish National Party
In the United Kingdom, the Labour Party won the by-election for a seat left vacant in the British Parliament, after the Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier, of the Scottish National Party, was removed from office for violating the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
RTL (Belgium)
British Labour wins election in Scotland, 15 months before a major vote
The British Labour Party won a by-election in Scotland on Thursday evening, a success which comes at just the right time for it before the start of its congress on Sunday and the elections expected next year.
El Pais (Spain)
Labour's victory in a Scottish constituency points to a possible electoral coup in the United Kingdom.
The left surpasses the Scottish nationalists by more than 20% in Rutherglen and Hamilton and suggests the return of Labour rule in Scottish territory
Ara (Catalonia)
An electoral defeat for the SNP strengthens Labour's hopes of returning to Downing Street.
The SNP collapsed and the Conservatives practically disappeared from a constituency near Glasgow.
Labour is a little closer to Downing Street. This is what the party's strategists believe, after this morning a change of historic proportions was confirmed in the Scottish political map.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here