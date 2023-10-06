And it has upgraded to an amber warning for "prolonged heavy rain" to cause "widespread disruption" for a large area covering Glasgow, Stirling, Perth and the Highlands from 3am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, south of the border is bracing for a weekend of hot sunny weather to rival the Costa del Sol, with up to 27 degrees celcius forecast in London.

Scotland is facing "heavy and persistent" rainfall which could cause flooding and disruption from midnight on Saturday through to 6am on Sunday morning.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, the Met Office said, causing danger to life.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and delays and cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

Drivers are warned to expect difficult conditions and some road closures due to spray and flooding, and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

The Met Office has also warned of possible power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

It comes after the first named storm of the season last week, Storm Agnes, brought high winds to the UK.