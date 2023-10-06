SCOTCH whisky is being distilled in Stirling for the first time in 171 years, it was announced this morning.
Stirling Distillery has started production of its own new-make whisky, marking the first time the spirit has been produced in the city since 1852.
The distillery, which is based in the shadow of Stirling Castle, initially focused solely on gin when it opened in 2019, with the intention of moving slowly into whisky as the business grew. Since opening it has won numerous awards as a visitor attraction and for its range of gins.
Now it is taking the first steps to make its own Scotch whisky. The inaugural brewing mash took place on October 3, followed by the first gravity reading that evening.
The distiller said it is pursuing a “delicate” process involving small batch runs over the next few months, aimed at creating a “gentle” lowland flavour.
It is anticipated that the first releases of Stirling whisky will be ready in late 2026 and will be followed by their VI Casks for King James limited edition six bottle set. These rare bottles - only 300 will be available - will be released biannually over three years
Co-founder Cameron McCann said: “For us, the essential elements in creating a truly special whisky are simple; from using only the best water, yeast and malted barley to the care that goes into hand selecting the best quality casks. This will develop the rich flavours. We’re excited to be embarking on this whisky journey.”
The new spirit will not be the first whisky product to be launched by the distiller, however. In 2021, it released its Sons of Scotland range, a limited-edition collection designed to celebrate Stirlingshire’s whisky making heritage, with drams drawn from different regions of Scotland: the Highlands, Speyside, the Lowlands, and the Islands.
