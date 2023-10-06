And Sir Keir Starmer has hailed the result as “seismic ".

By contrast, Humza Yousaf said it was “disappointing”. But what does it all mean?

The SNP has been the dominant force in Scottish politics for more than a decade, sweeping elections to both Holyrood and Westminster.

The party has long been regarded as defying political gravity, only to come down with a bump duirng the eary hours of the morning.

Losing to Labour by such a wide margin could be a sign that things are changing in Scotland – with Labour finally on the ascendant after years in the doldrums.

But by-elections are unique. One-off votes where people register their disapproval with the party in power before returning to the fold in the next General Election.

We want to know what you think – Are we seeing the end of a political era in Scotland?

Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, said “these are the kind of swings you saw” before Sir Tony Blair swept to power in 1997.

He said the Tamworth by-election, triggered by the resignation of the former Tory whip Chris Pincher, which will be held on October 19, will “tell us much more than Rutherglen does about the probability of the party to win a general election”.